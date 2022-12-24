OFFERS
Sun, Dec. 25
Lee Williams girls crush Lady Tigers 53-22

Addison Pricciandaro of Lee Williams High School passes the ball during the Lady Vols win Thursday, Dec. 23. (Photo by Claude Saravia/For the Miner)

CLAUDE SARAVIA, For the Miner
Originally Published: December 24, 2022 3:46 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams Lady Vols defeated the Kingman Tigers 52-22 on Thursday, Dec 22.

The Vols were led by Addison Prisciandaro who had 24 points. The freshman is now leading the team in scoring with an average of 11.2 points per game

Rebecca Arave also had 10 points and 9 rebounds and she now leads the Vols in rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game. Brooke Dixen also contributed 11 points for the Vols.

With the victory, the Lady Vols are in fifth place in the 4A Grand Canyon division with a 5-2 overall record but an 0-1 regional record.

Josephine Brandt led the Lady Tigers with 9 points. The loss leaves Academy in third place in the 2A West division with a 3-5 overall record but a 1-0 regional record.

The first quarter featured a tightly contested match, with the Vols leading 9-7 at the end of the first quarter. From that point on, Lee Williams dominated the game, outscoring the Tigers 43-15 in the final three quarters thanks to a strong defensive effort.

Vols coach Jerry Arave said in the first quarter his team struggled with foul trouble, but the team played better defense in the remaining three quarters, and he was happy with the team’s adjustments after the first quarter.

“In the first quarter we got into foul trouble,” Arave said.

“We had three girls with two fouls each, so it took us out of what we wanted to do. But in the second, third and fourth quarters, we played basketball like we are capable of. We ran the floor, and our defense was solid, and we were able to come out with the victory.”

Arave said he was pleased with the chemistry between Rebecca Arave and Addison Prisciandaro.

“Addison Prisciandaro scored a lot of points on the fast break and Becca Arave was clearing the rebounds and throwing it down to Addison and those two really connected today and got some fast break points.”

