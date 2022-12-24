OFFERS
Letter | Divert military money to border

Originally Published: December 24, 2022 1:40 p.m.

Why has the government not done what it has done before and take some of that $700 billion military budget and build a couple of refugee camps in Arizona and Texas.

The military is able to build Army and Air bases in the middle of Afghanistan so like during the Cuban boat lift, Ellis Island and World War II interment camps, set up well-equipped and staffed humanitarian, comfort-controlled centers staffed with judges to hear cases in weeks not years.

If people qualify for asylum hand out temporary work visas. If not, deport them as well as any caught crossing illegally.

Piling up a million people at the border won't ever work as these people are not going anywhere. If Congress can't pass imaginative reform then solve the humanitarian problem now and stop this chaos.

Andy Worth

Kingman

