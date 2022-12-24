OFFERS
Sun, Dec. 25
Mohave Community College RN Pinning Ceremony

Mohave Community College’s Registered Nursing Class of 2022 from the Kingman campus was celebrated during a pinning ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 14. From left, back row are Kirsten Duton, Jennifer Byrnes, Jillian Collins Wurm, Amber Richhart, Trina Thompson, Brandi May, Desiree Lemaster and Megan Romanowsky. Front row from left are Samantha Masten, Alecia Wertz, Kiara Angelika Soriano, Ashley Handy, Melissa Wardell-Thornton and Madison Arave. (MCC Courtesy Photo)

Originally Published: December 24, 2022 2:30 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, December 24, 2022 3:51 PM

Mohave Community College’s Registered Nursing Class of 2022 from the Kingman campus was celebrated during a pinning ceremony at the London Bridge Resort in Lake Havasu City on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

Students were accompanied by MCC faculty, staff, administration, family and friends. A pinning ceremony is a way to welcome students into the profession.

From left, back row are Kirsten Duton, Jennifer Byrnes, Jillian Collins Wurm, Amber Richhart, Trina Thompson, Brandi May, Desiree Lemaster and Megan Romanowsky. Front row from left are Samantha Masten, Alecia Wertz, Kiara Angelika Soriano, Ashley Handy, Melissa Wardell-Thornton and Madison Arave.

