NBA on Christmas Day

NEW YORK – Christmas comes with traditions. Like the New York Knicks playing at Madison Square Garden. Or LeBron James lacing up his sneakers and going to work. And the defending NBA champions getting into the holiday game action.

All those things are happening this year.

And this holiday features a new twist: Memphis, welcome to the Christmas stage.

The NBA’s Christmas quintupleheader. It’s the 15th consecutive year of five games being played on Christmas. Some things to know about the five matchups (all times Eastern):

PHILADELPHIA AT NEW YORK, Noon

The Knicks are extending their record for Christmas appearances, getting picked to play on the holiday for the 55th time. Of those, 47 have been at home.

It’s the 13th Knicks-76ers game on Christmas; no two teams have faced each other more on the holiday. And it features two of the NBA’s hottest teams right now — the Knicks are 8-2 in their last 10 games, and the 76ers are on a seven-game winning streak. Joel Embiid is leading the NBA in scoring at 33 points per game.

L.A. LAKERS AT DALLAS, 2:30 p.m.

LeBron James seemingly appears on Christmas as often as Santa Claus does. If James plays, it’ll be his 17th Christmas appearance, which will break a tie with Kobe Bryant for the most in NBA history.

And the Lakers are appearing on Christmas for the 24th consecutive year. They enter with an all-time Dec. 25 record of 24-24, the most wins on the holiday in NBA history, one ahead of the Knicks.

BUCKS AT CELTICS, 5 p.m.

It’s a double rematch, after Milwaukee beat Boston on Christmas last year and the Celtics topped the Bucks in seven games in last season’s Eastern Conference semifinals.

Before Giannis Antetokounmpo came along, the Bucks had played on Christmas only four times in their history. They’re now playing on the holiday for a fifth consecutive season — though Antetokounmpo appeared to hurt his right hand in a loss Friday night to the Brooklyn Nets.

GRIZZLIES AT WARRIORS, 8 p.m.

Stephen Curry is injured and won’t play for Golden State, which is 2-7 in its last nine games. This matchup is the opening of an eight-game homestand for the defending champions, who are 15-18 and right now on the outside of the Western Conference playoff picture.

SUNS AT NUGGETS, 10:30 p.m.

Denver is seeking its first Christmas win since 1994, and two-time defending NBA MVP Nikola Jokic is playing like someone certainly worthy of much consideration to win the award yet again.

The Suns didn’t play on Christmas from 2010 through 2020, but are back on the holiday schedule for a second consecutive season. They lost to Golden State last year on Christmas.

Fact: Phoenix is 12-7 on Christmas, the league’s fifth-best record. Denver is 1-6, the league’s second-worst record entering this year ahead of only Toronto (0-2).