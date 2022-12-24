Rants and Raves | Dec. 25, 2022

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

GOP’S usual embrace of Trump muted after criminal referral – These charges are a joke. The left, terrified of what the House investigations will show after Jan. 1, are running scared, throwing all they have at Trump now, which is basically nothing. Stay tuned! This is going to get good!

Woman reunited with cat lost in Kingman – So happy Anya is “home.” Living near Calico’s, Anya came into my yard in the beginning. Several of us kept her fed, got a poster, contacted this woman. A very happy ending. Merry Christmas, Anya. Downtown feral cats need help.

Kingman City Council ponders city’s panhandling problem – I’m glad to see our city leaders recognize there is a growing problem with panhandlers. One of the best ways to reduce their numbers is not to give to them directly. Instead, give whatever amount you were going to give them to one of the charities in the article. Your gift will go farther in helping people.