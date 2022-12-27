GOP secretary of state candidate Finchem to appeal

PHOENIX – Mark Finchem, the failed candidate for secretary of state, now wants to appeal a ruling upholding the election of Adrian Fontes, his Democratic foe.

Daniel McCauley, his attorney, has filed a notice with Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Melissa Julian that he intends to seek Supreme Court review of her findings that he had failed to present any evidence that showed the outcome of the race – and his loss by more than 120,000 votes – was in any way affected by misconduct or fraud by anyone.

But as of Friday afternoon McCauley had yet to file any petition to the state's high court, much less any basis for the justices to set aside Julian's verdict.

And Finchem did not return repeated calls seeking comment or specifics. Instead, he sent out an email to supporters demanding "perp walks'' for those who he says suppressed voters on Election Day or who he claims committed election fraud, a message that asks for money – with a note that any donations will go to help Finchem pay off his campaign debt.

In filing suit, Finchem alleged that Election Day problems with on-site printers resulted in people being disenfranchised when they could not get their ballots immediately read by tabulators.

County officials pointed out that, whatever the source of the problems, voters had an alternative to put their ballots into a sealed box to be counted later at a central location. But Finchem argued that was not an acceptable alternative for people who may have waited in line an hour or more to cast their votes.

"These citizens wanted to assure themselves that their vote counted, and they had an absolute right to such an assurance,'' his attorneys wrote. "Instead, they were offered weak and unsatisfying alternatives, like depositing their ballot into some mysterious Box 3 with the assurance their votes would be counted later.''

Finchem also argued that Secretary of State Katie Hobbs acted improperly in telling supervisors in Cochise and Mohave counties that they had to formally certify the results by the statutory deadline or face possible criminal charges even though several said they had questions about the election. He said her role in that and other activities amounted to "self-dealing'' because she also was a candidate for governor.

In her 13-page order, Julian said the Republican contender failed to present any evidence that showed the outcome of the race – and his loss by more than 120,000 votes – was in any way affected by misconduct or fraud by anyone.

"Honest mistakes or mere omissions on the part of election officials, or irregularities in director matters, even though gross, if not fraudulent, will not void an election, unless they affect the result, or at least render it uncertain,'' Julian said. "A valid election contest may not rely upon public rumor or upon evidence about which a mere theory, suspicion or conjecture may be maintained.''

And here, the judge said, there is not even the evidence of mistakes.

"Mr. Finchem does not allege that any of the votes cast were actually illegal,'' she said. Nor, said Julian, did he present evidence that ballots were cast by people ineligible to vote.

"What Mr. Finchem argues is a case of missing votes,'' the judge said, meaning his allegations that people were disenfranchised by the problems at vote centers and left without casting a ballot. And that, said the judge, is insufficient to void an election.