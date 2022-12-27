OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Wed, Dec. 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Obituary | Clifford A. Smith Jr.

Clifford A. Smith Jr.

Clifford A. Smith Jr.

Originally Published: December 27, 2022 4:53 p.m.

Clifford A. Smith Jr., a long time Kingman resident, passed away on Dec. 9, 2022.

He was born in Tucson, Arizona on Jan. 27, 1954. He attended most of his school years in Kingman and graduated second in his class in 1972. Cliff was always an Honor Society Member and was in the top 5% in Arizona’s math contest. Upon graduation he was awarded a math and general academic scholarship to BYU. Cliff worked and attended college until he completed classes as a civil engineer.

He worked for several businesses in Kingman eventually establishing his own business, “CA Technical Services.”

Cliff volunteered many hours to the community. One year he was Santa in the Christmas parade. He also designed equipment for “Luv of Paws” animal rescue.

Cliff is survived by his three children, Jonathon, Stephen and Dominique. He is also survived by his mother Peggy, and his siblings Patricia, Aaron and Christine. Also two grandchildren, Cliff and Zach, and great-grandson Bodhi.

Cliff will always be remembered in our hearts. Rest in peace my son.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State