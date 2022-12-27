Obituary | Patricia J. Blackwell

Patricia J. Blackwell passed away at home, Dec. 17, 2022. She was surrounded by family and friends.

Patti was born in Chicago, Illinois on Dec. 8, 1933. She was raised in Palatine, Illinois most of her life.

She is survived by her second husband, Arthur Blackwell.

She had three sons with her first husband, Dwan O Pittenger. They are Dan (Beth), Edward (Barb) and Clayton. She had six grandchildren – Joe (Lola), Tim (Tiff), Kevin, Josh and Faith; along with four great-grandchildren – Reed, Lennon, Rudy, and June. She recently lost two others – her grandson Edward Lee II and daughter-in-law Robbi.

A memorial with be announced at a later date to be held at College Park Community Church in Kingman.