1 rescued, 1 missing in Lake Havasu

LAKE HAVASU – One person remains missing and another was rescued by Mohave County Sherriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety after their kayaks capsized in Lake Havasu on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

According to the sheriff’s office, waterways patrolmen responded to the area of Site 6 on Lake Havasu in reference to emergency calls about a person in the water yelling for help.



Deputies located an adult male treading water. “He was obviously fatigued and extremely cold. He was rescued from the water and pulled onto the patrol boat,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

The male subject advised that he and a family member went kayaking, and both kayaks capsized in the middle of the lake. He said they were in the water for quite some time, and were becoming exhausted and cold, so he was forced to start swimming to shore.

But, the news release stated, the man “could not tell where shore was due to the darkness, rain and wind. He said that he was in the water for approximately 30 minutes prior to being picked up by the sheriff’s watercraft, and that he had not heard or seen his family member since.

The man that was rescued was treated on scene by medical personnel and declined transport to a hospital. Deputies searched the area utilizing several boats, along with searching shorelines by foot, but were unable to locate the missing man.

Neither men were wearing life jackets at the time of the incident. Wind, rain, and hazardous water conditions were factors in the case, the sheriff’s office wrote.