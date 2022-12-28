Briefs: Ex-Arizona Border Patrol agent sentenced for drugs, bribery

TUCSON - A former U.S. Border Patrol agent in Arizona has been sentenced to more than a dozen years in prison for trafficking drugs and taking bribes on the job.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Arizona in Tucson said in a news release that 36-year-old Ramon Antonio Monreal-Rodriguez was sentenced earlier this month.

A federal judge during a Dec. 14 hearing ordered Monreal-Rodriguez, of Vail, to serve 152 months. He must also pay $151,000 to his former employer to cover the salary earned while involved in criminal activity.

Monreal-Rodriguez has agreed to plead guilty to a slew of charges. They include bribery, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana and conspiracy to provide firearms to a convicted felon.

Prosecutors say he was involved in three different conspiracies in two federal criminal cases.

Monreal-Rodriguez illegally bought firearms from federally licensed firearms dealers for others between July and August of 2018. He also offered firearms to known felons, according to authorities.

He also collaborated with a drug trafficking organization between January and September of 2018 to smuggle narcotics across the border. He was accused of using his work vehicle to transport the drugs across the border.

Prosecutors say he received more than $1 million from the narcotics sales.

Bodies of 2 more recovered after trio falls in Arizona lake

FOREST LAKES, Ariz. - Authorities in northern Arizona have found the bodies of two men a day after they fell through ice while walking on a frozen lake. A woman walking with them also died after plunging into the frigid water.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Tuesday that searchers located the bodies of 49-year-old Narayana Muddana and 47-year-old Gokul Mediseti. They also identified their female companion as Haritha Muddana. Her age was not immediately known.

All three of them lived in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler but are originally from India, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities say deputies at the Forest Lakes Substation responded Monday afternoon to reports that a woman and two men fell through ice while walking on Woods Canyon Lake.

Deputies and firefighters were able to find Haritha Muddana and pull her from the water. Despite administering life-saving measures, she was pronounced dead.

Authorities then used a boat from a boat rental to do a more expansive search of the lake. Diving and water rescue teams from multiple agencies joined the search.