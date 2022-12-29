Obituary | Caiti L. McNiven

Caiti L. McNiven, 24, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, as the result of a head-on collision in Beaver, Utah.

Born in Cody, Wyoming, she is the daughter of Jeff and Cindi McNiven of Kingman, Arizona. Caiti is survived by her parents, Jeff and Cindi McNiven, siblings Jay McNiven (Madi McNiven), Emily McNiven and Tyler McNiven.



Caiti was a 2016 graduate of Lee Williams High School. She attended BYU Idaho for one semester then moved to St. George, Utah, where she worked for the St. George Regional Hospital for two years. She then moved to Clark, Wyoming, where she lived near family and worked for Trinity Teen Solutions for three years.



While there she earned her certificate in Equine Assisted Therapy and learned how to use horses to help promote human physical and mental health. She recently returned to Kingman for two months before moving back to St. George, Utah, where she began working for Utah Behavioral Services to help autistic children.



Caiti had a passion for helping others. She was a bright light in many lives. Her example of forgiveness and unconditional love has touched the lives of her family and friends. Caiti had a passion for life and loved being outdoors with her dog, Dakota. She will be greatly missed by her loved ones.

Caiti’s services were held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Burlington, Wyoming, on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.