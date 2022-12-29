OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Fri, Dec. 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Obituary | Caiti L. McNiven

Caiti L. McNiven

Caiti L. McNiven

Originally Published: December 29, 2022 6:29 p.m.

Caiti L. McNiven, 24, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, as the result of a head-on collision in Beaver, Utah.

Born in Cody, Wyoming, she is the daughter of Jeff and Cindi McNiven of Kingman, Arizona. Caiti is survived by her parents, Jeff and Cindi McNiven, siblings Jay McNiven (Madi McNiven), Emily McNiven and Tyler McNiven.

Caiti was a 2016 graduate of Lee Williams High School. She attended BYU Idaho for one semester then moved to St. George, Utah, where she worked for the St. George Regional Hospital for two years. She then moved to Clark, Wyoming, where she lived near family and worked for Trinity Teen Solutions for three years.

While there she earned her certificate in Equine Assisted Therapy and learned how to use horses to help promote human physical and mental health. She recently returned to Kingman for two months before moving back to St. George, Utah, where she began working for Utah Behavioral Services to help autistic children.

Caiti had a passion for helping others. She was a bright light in many lives. Her example of forgiveness and unconditional love has touched the lives of her family and friends. Caiti had a passion for life and loved being outdoors with her dog, Dakota. She will be greatly missed by her loved ones.

Caiti’s services were held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Burlington, Wyoming, on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State