Obituary | Margaret Jaunita Hill

Margaret Jaunita Hill, 80 years old, went to be home with her Lord on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 10:20 a.m. She was at home surrounded by her family.

On Saturday, January 7, 2023, a viewing will be held from 9:00-10:00 a.m. with a service to follow at 10:00 a.m. at College Park Community Church located at 1990 Jagerson Ave. in Kingman AZ.

Margaret was born December 29, 1941 in Hugo, Oklahoma to Ernest and Juanita Wood.

She moved to San Bernardino, California at the age of 10. She married Jim Hill at 16 years old.

She and her husband raised their family in San Bernardino. Her husband retired in 1991 and moved to Kingman, Arizona in 1994. She was widowed in 2009.

Margaret was a home maker, loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. Margaret loved her family and was always there for them.

She loved all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Margaret’s happiest times were with the family playing games and having dinners. Margaret enjoyed watching the Diamondbacks ball games and game shows.

Margaret will be greatly missed by all of her family and everyone who knew her. Margaret is survived by two daughters, Ronda Hill and Renee Andrews, both of

Kingman. Son-in-law Bill Andrews, four grandchildren, Dwayne Andrews of Las Vegas, Nevada,

Jeffrey Dauer, Sabrina (and her husband David) Hilton and Malinda Boehm of Kingman. Also her great grandchildren Emily and James Dauer.

Margaret was proceeded in death by her father Ernest Wood, mother Juanita Wood, brothers J.D. Wood, Paul Wood and sisters Ruby Hesterly, Pauline Allen and LaVern Adams.