OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Fri, Dec. 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Obituary | Margaret Jaunita Hill

Margaret Jaunita Hill

Margaret Jaunita Hill

Originally Published: December 29, 2022 6:58 p.m.

Margaret Jaunita Hill, 80 years old, went to be home with her Lord on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 10:20 a.m. She was at home surrounded by her family.

On Saturday, January 7, 2023, a viewing will be held from 9:00-10:00 a.m. with a service to follow at 10:00 a.m. at College Park Community Church located at 1990 Jagerson Ave. in Kingman AZ.

Margaret was born December 29, 1941 in Hugo, Oklahoma to Ernest and Juanita Wood.

She moved to San Bernardino, California at the age of 10. She married Jim Hill at 16 years old.

She and her husband raised their family in San Bernardino. Her husband retired in 1991 and moved to Kingman, Arizona in 1994. She was widowed in 2009.

Margaret was a home maker, loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. Margaret loved her family and was always there for them.

She loved all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Margaret’s happiest times were with the family playing games and having dinners. Margaret enjoyed watching the Diamondbacks ball games and game shows.

Margaret will be greatly missed by all of her family and everyone who knew her. Margaret is survived by two daughters, Ronda Hill and Renee Andrews, both of

Kingman. Son-in-law Bill Andrews, four grandchildren, Dwayne Andrews of Las Vegas, Nevada,

Jeffrey Dauer, Sabrina (and her husband David) Hilton and Malinda Boehm of Kingman. Also her great grandchildren Emily and James Dauer.

Margaret was proceeded in death by her father Ernest Wood, mother Juanita Wood, brothers J.D. Wood, Paul Wood and sisters Ruby Hesterly, Pauline Allen and LaVern Adams.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State