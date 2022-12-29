OFFERS
Fri, Dec. 30
Rain, and perhaps snow, in Kingman forecast

There’s a chance of snow in the forecast on Monday, Jan. 2 in the Kingman area. Snow is pictured along Hualapai Mountain Road near Kingman. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: December 29, 2022 7:02 p.m.

KINGMAN – There was no white Christmas in Kingman this year, but a white early Jan. 2 is a possibility.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for a slight chance of rain and snow showers the night of Monday, Jan. 2.

Rain is likely on New Year’s Day, according to the forecast from the NWS Las Vegas office.

There will also be a 40% chance of showers during the day on Thursday, Dec. 29, and a 20% chance Thursday night and Friday.

High temperatures will be in the 50s, ranging from a forecast 49 degrees on New Year’s Day to 54 degrees on Saturday. Overnight lows will be in the high 30s and low 40s, other than the night of Sunday, Jan. 1, when a high of 31 degrees is forecast.

