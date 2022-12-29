OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Thu, Dec. 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Rants and Raves | Dec. 30, 2022

Originally Published: December 29, 2022 10:44 a.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants–and–raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

They’re not migrants rant  – If only all of America knew what a huge scam amnesty and credible fear are. Yes, there are legitimate cases but mostly the illegals are coached and instructed by the smugglers on what to say, and what to claim to get in.

Ward invokes 5th in testimony to Jan. 6 panel – When asked to tell the truth the nefarious Kellie Ward suddenly clams up. Hopefully she will remain silent more often. Her shenanigans have been well documented so there is no need for her to utter a single word.

Kingman City Council ponders city’s panhandling problem – I think the pothole problem is a bigger issue than the panhandling problem.

City Council ponders panhandling problem – Something needs to be done about panhandlers. They are rampant in Kingman. You can’t exit a parking lot without seeing them and it’s the first thing tourists see when exiting I–40.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State