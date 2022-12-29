Rants and Raves | Dec. 30, 2022

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants–and–raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

They’re not migrants rant – If only all of America knew what a huge scam amnesty and credible fear are. Yes, there are legitimate cases but mostly the illegals are coached and instructed by the smugglers on what to say, and what to claim to get in.

Ward invokes 5th in testimony to Jan. 6 panel – When asked to tell the truth the nefarious Kellie Ward suddenly clams up. Hopefully she will remain silent more often. Her shenanigans have been well documented so there is no need for her to utter a single word.

Kingman City Council ponders city’s panhandling problem – I think the pothole problem is a bigger issue than the panhandling problem.

City Council ponders panhandling problem – Something needs to be done about panhandlers. They are rampant in Kingman. You can’t exit a parking lot without seeing them and it’s the first thing tourists see when exiting I–40.

