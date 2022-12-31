BLM starts environmental analysis of the Jove Solar Energy Project

YUMA - The federal Bureau of Land Management is kicking off its environmental analysis of the proposed Jove Solar Energy project with two public scoping meetings scheduled in January.

According to a BLM news release, if approved the Jove project would produce up to 600 megawatts of renewable energy from solar photovoltaic modules on 3,495 acres of public land located in southeastern La Paz County. The BLM will hold both a virtual and in-person scoping meeting to provide information and gather feedback about the proposed project.

Meeting dates and other information will be shared on the @BLMArizona Facebook and Twitter accounts, and on the project website at least 15 days prior to the meetings. Other project information, including maps, are also available on the project website at bit.ly/3j13zIz.

“The public’s input during scoping will help inform the BLM’s development of a range of alternatives that will be analyzed in an Environmental Impact Statement,” said Rem Hawes, acting Yuma Field Manager. “We invite our federal, state, and local partners, tribal nations, stakeholders and the public to participate in scoping.”

The analysis will evaluate potential impacts from the proposed project and address Native American religious concerns; threatened, endangered, and sensitive species; socioeconomic effects; environmental justice and other issues. The Environmental Impact Statement will also analyze mitigation measures to lessen environmental impacts and ensure the action alternatives would not result in unnecessary or undue degradation of public lands.

The BLM manages vast stretches of public lands that have the potential to make significant contributions to the nation’s renewable energy portfolio. To promote the development of these energy sources, the BLM provides sites for environmentally sound development of renewable energy on public lands.

During a visit to Arizona Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Land and Minerals Management Laura Daniel-Davis highlighted this project, noting that the efficient deployment of renewable energy from our nation’s public lands is crucial in achieving the Biden-Harris administration’s goal of a carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035, as well as Congress’ direction in the Energy Act of 2020 to permit 25 gigawatts of solar, wind, and geothermal production on public lands no later than 2025.

Written scoping comments are encouraged and may be submitted for 30 days following the publication of the Notice or 15 days after the last public scoping meeting, whichever is later. Comments may be submitted on the project website https://bit.ly/3j13zIz, or via email BLM_AZ_CRD_SOLAR@BLM.GOV.

If submitting by mail, send to the BLM’s Yuma Field Office at 7341 E 30th Street, Yuma, AZ 85365, and please note “Attention: Jove Solar Project.”

The BLM published a Notice of Intent to Prepare an Environmental Impact Statement to analyze the potential environmental effects of the project in the Federal Register. The notice also segregates public lands within the project area from location and entry under the Mining Law of 1872, subject to valid existing rights, for a period of two years. This segregation will allow for the orderly management of the public land during the environmental analysis.