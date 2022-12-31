Briefs: Chandler man who sold thousands of fake masks avoids jail

PHOENIX – A suburban Phoenix man who knowingly sold thousands of counterfeit N95 masks during the height of the pandemic will not face jail time.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for Arizona said in a news release Friday that 68-year-old Mark Forrest Cohn, of Chandler, has been sentenced to one year of probation.

He must also pay restitution of more than $8,000 in tariffs and taxes.

His sentence was part of an agreement to plead guilty to one felony count of entry of goods by means of false statements.

Prosecutors say Cohn imported N95 masks from China in October 2020 that appeared to be manufactured by 3M. Shipping labels were made to keep up the appearance that the masks were goods not subject to inspection by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

A box of the masks that arrived at a Phoenix was inspected. Pictures of the masks were shared with 3M. The company confirmed the masks were fake.

Investigators determined Cohn had sold 20,000 counterfeit masks to a third-party vendor. The vendor provided the masks to a Veterans Affairs Medical Center warehouse in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The masks were to go to frontline health workers for protection against COVID-19.

Authorities say the vendor was not aware they were fake.

Controversial Maricopa County constable to resign

PHOENIX – A Maricopa County constable who is the target of multiple ethics complaints, including a fatal gun fight with a tenant, is resigning.

AZFamily.com reports Doug Clark informed the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors via letter that he will step down Saturday due to medical issues.

Clark, who served in the Agua Fria Justice Precinct, had recently been re-elected to a four-year term. He has been a constable since 2010.

Maricopa County constable Mike Branham says Clark’s departure does not mean the investigation into him will stop.

The Arizona Republic had reported that Clark admitted to improperly entering an evicted tenant’s home in July.

It escalated into a gunfire exchange and the 32-year-old tenant died. Neither Clark nor his deputy constable have admitted to shooting him.

Clark has a history of allegations including posing as a police officer and using excessive force on tenants. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office fired him after he was elected a constable for a downtown precinct over disciplinary issues.

But other colleagues say Clark is a reliable officer.

The Board of Supervisors will name an interim replacement.