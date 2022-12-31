Kingman volunteers deliver Christmas dinners

KINGMAN – The Christmas meal delivery carried out through the Kingman Regional Medical Center Foundation brought a hearty, hot meal on Christmas to grateful residents as volunteers reported a joyous encounter as recipients praised delivery driver efforts.

“That meal made their day,” said volunteer Rex Ruge, who oversaw the more than 30 prepping dinner baskets at the KRMC cafeteria. “Some delivery drivers took the initiative to dress up in festive costume and really got into the spirit of the season.”

The Christmas dinners are part of the regular route of the Meals on Wheels program, which identifies those in need of cooked meal delivery by handing out flyers informing elders of the holiday meal.

Starting late Christmas morning delivery drivers lined up in the hospital parking lot. “We has cars lined up nearly to Beverly St. waiting to take them out,” recalled Ruge. “On Christmas we delivered well over a 100 meals. Thanks always to KRMC Foundation for the funding of the meals.”

Ruge took over the operation from John Kirby the volunteer who led the operation for years and decided to take a well-deserved break, noted Ruge.

“I was happy I got the chance,”Ruge said. “A lot of people wanted to step in but John chose me to take over and I hope I can carry on his legacy.”

Also helping with volunteers was Journey Church. In total the event drew more than 30 volunteers. Every year the number of volunteers is adequate to package and deliver the meals Ruge noted.

Journey Church Associate Pastor Kyle Johnson gave support through 90 donations of nonperishable items. He explained Ruge, who is an elder of the church, had been involved with Meals on Wheels for a number of years.

“So, we wanted to participate and we came up with the idea of gift bags,” Johnson said. Gift items included a blanket, body lotion, candy, word puzzles, a Bible and Christmas cards.

“We just wanted to be a blessing in the community,” he said. “This was a great way to reach out and spread the joy of Christmas.”

The volunteers say they hope to expand on their numbers in 2023. “Maybe we’ll call ourselves the Christmas Elves next year,” said Ruge. And next year we hope to provide even more meals and presents to let our local residents know that we care.”