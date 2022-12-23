Obituary | Lowell O. Reid

June 26, 1938 – December 23, 2022

Lowell O. Reid passed in peace on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at the age of 84.

His fun-loving spirit, thirst for adventure, and love of his family and friends will always be remembered.

He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Barbara Joyce Young Reid; son Robert Lowell Reid; daughters Lori and Lisa Reid, stepson John Young; three sisters, seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by stepson Edward Young, mother Stella Reid, father Felix Reid, and two brothers and two sisters.

A Celebration of Life will be held in July, 2023.

Please send your condolences to lojoreid@gmail.com.

In lieu of flowers, submit an In-Honor donation to Support.woundedwarriorproject.org.