OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Sun, Jan. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Obituary | Lowell O. Reid

June 26, 1938 – December 23, 2022

June 26, 1938 – December 23, 2022

Originally Published: December 31, 2022 3:02 p.m.

June 26, 1938 – December 23, 2022

Lowell O. Reid passed in peace on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at the age of 84.

His fun-loving spirit, thirst for adventure, and love of his family and friends will always be remembered.

He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Barbara Joyce Young Reid; son Robert Lowell Reid; daughters Lori and Lisa Reid, stepson John Young; three sisters, seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by stepson Edward Young, mother Stella Reid, father Felix Reid, and two brothers and two sisters.

A Celebration of Life will be held in July, 2023.

Please send your condolences to lojoreid@gmail.com.

In lieu of flowers, submit an In-Honor donation to Support.woundedwarriorproject.org.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State