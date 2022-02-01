Adopt-a-Block Program: In quest for cleanliness, program seeks forever guardians of streets in Kingman

To promote community involvement and the beautification of Kingman, the City of Kingman Public Works Department, along with the Clean City Commission, has ramped up efforts for the Adopt-a-Block Program. The program is available to families, organizations and businesses to help keep Kingman roadways litter-free.

While the program has been around for years, Public Works Director Rob Owen said the commission wants to reprioritize the program and gain community involvement.

“That’s what the Clean City Commission is all about, promoting community cleanliness and this is one way they try to meet that goal,” Owen said.

Participants must make a two-year commitment to clean their portion of their roadway at least twice a year. Besides picking up litter, the program has the goal of promoting Kingman and creating pride within the community. Owen also said that the program is in place to remind people not to litter on local roadways.

There are seven organizations participating in the program at the moment. Currently, most of the adopted blocks are along Andy Devine Avenue and several neighborhood streets. While roads can be picked by volunteers, the department can also make recommendations.

Owen said they guide participants to roadways in commercial areas since they tend to see the most trash. For example, the Clean City Commission’s portion stretches from the Public Works building, 3700 E. Andy Devine Ave., to the truck stop just up the road.

Since safety is a top priority, participants will need to fill out a permit and have the roadway approved based on safety conditions. The Traffic Safety Committee will approve the location once the permit form is approved to ensure a roadway is appropriate for people to adopt.

The department will also supply items such as orange vests, trash bags and litter grabbers for participants. The vests and litter grabbers will need to be returned upon completion. The department will also pick up the filled bags after the cleanup is complete.

Once the permit and location are approved, participants will also have the option to pay to install a sign with the organization’s or business’ name and the area adopted. Owen also said that they offer training for participants through Neighborhood Services.

“When the leader of that group comes in we tell them how this all works, give them safety training information and then they disseminate it to the group,” Owen said. “It’s pretty basic stuff.”

Donna Alderson, Kingman public works administrative assistant, said they did expand the program so that all ages can participate in the program. Children under 18 will need to be accompanied by an adult. She said the department hopes to get schools and younger ages more involved in the program as well.

Alderson said the commission is also doing outreach work to recruit new community members, and previously involved groups to participate in the program and promote community cleanliness.

To sign up for the program, fill out a permit form at https://bit.ly/3GhUBwn. People can also contact the Public Works Department at 928-757-7467 for more information.

