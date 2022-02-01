OFFERS
City of Kingman issued 22 building permits in the week ending Jan. 27

The City of Kingman issued 22 building permits in the week ending Jan. 27. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: February 1, 2022 3:14 p.m.

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Jan. 21:

– Truelove Plumbing: Kingman; gas line repair.

– Apo Energy Solutions: Topock, new power pole.

– Discreet Electric Service: Kingman; panel replacement 100 amp.

– Jim Baldwin Roofing: 1597 S. Escuela Road, Golden Valley; reroof manufactured home.

– Jeffery Burns: 5214 Concho Road, Golden Valley; demo existing manufactured home.

– Esmay Electric: 7787 N. Sky View Drive, Lake Havasu City; 200 amp panel replacement.

– Shoreline Plumbing: 3107 E. Lake Drive, Lake Havas City; gas meter relocation.

– Shoreline Plumbing: 3119 E. Lake Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate.

– Shoreline Plumbing: 3129 E. Lake Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocation.

– Albert Johnson Construction: 668 N. Joshua Tree Ave., Arizona Strip; demo manufactured home.

– Shoreline Plumbing: 3043 E. lake Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocation.

– Jered Williams: Kingman; electrical panel upgrade 200 amp.

– Romar Electric: 4380 N. Pinal St., Kingman; panel upgrade 200 amp.

– DeVault Electric: Golden Valley; electrical upgrade 400 amp.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Jan. 27:

– Bashas’ Construction: 3360 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; remodel; $229.

– Humphries Development: 1015 Country Club Drive, Kingman; zero dollars.

– Expert Electric: 4926 Steinke Drive, Kingman; electric; $137.

– OneWorldEnergy: 3581 N. Burbank St., Kingman; electric; $128.

– Burro Electric: 3165 Simms Ave., Kingman; electric; $128.

– Kevin Ferry: 410 Silver St., Kingman; electric; $53.

– Select Electric: 1983 Gene Autry Drive, Kingman; electric; $109.

– Truelove Plumbing: 3705 Western Ave., Kingman; gas; $137.

– Truelove Plumbing: 2522 Lillie Ave., Kingman; gas; $38.

– Angle Homes: 2263 Dollarhide Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $6,098,

– Skyridge Custom Homes: 3878 Easy St., Kingman; new SFR; $6,880.

– Angle Homes: 4379 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $3,222.

– Angle Homes: 3365 Cherri Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $7,956.

– Angle Homes: 3386 Cherri Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $7,956.

– Angle Homes: 3308 Cherri Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $8,112.

– Angle Homes: 3625 Oak Cliffs Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $5,906.

– Angle Homes: 3355 Bermuda St., Kingman; new SFR; $7,956.

– Angle Homes: 3422 Brenda Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $6,098.

– Mohave County Pools & Spa: 4367 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; pool; $1,281.

– Aquatic Pools & Landscape: 2343 Iroquois Drive, Kingman; pool; $1,489.

– Mohave County Pools & Spa: 2619 Yavapai Circle, Kingman; pool; $1,667.

– Doretha Steele: 1707 Florence Ave., Kingman; storage shed; zero dollars.

State