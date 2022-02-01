City of Kingman issued 22 building permits in the week ending Jan. 27

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Jan. 21:

– Truelove Plumbing: Kingman; gas line repair.

– Apo Energy Solutions: Topock, new power pole.

– Discreet Electric Service: Kingman; panel replacement 100 amp.

– Jim Baldwin Roofing: 1597 S. Escuela Road, Golden Valley; reroof manufactured home.

– Jeffery Burns: 5214 Concho Road, Golden Valley; demo existing manufactured home.

– Esmay Electric: 7787 N. Sky View Drive, Lake Havasu City; 200 amp panel replacement.

– Shoreline Plumbing: 3107 E. Lake Drive, Lake Havas City; gas meter relocation.

– Shoreline Plumbing: 3119 E. Lake Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate.

– Shoreline Plumbing: 3129 E. Lake Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocation.

– Albert Johnson Construction: 668 N. Joshua Tree Ave., Arizona Strip; demo manufactured home.

– Shoreline Plumbing: 3043 E. lake Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocation.

– Jered Williams: Kingman; electrical panel upgrade 200 amp.

– Romar Electric: 4380 N. Pinal St., Kingman; panel upgrade 200 amp.

– DeVault Electric: Golden Valley; electrical upgrade 400 amp.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Jan. 27:

– Bashas’ Construction: 3360 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; remodel; $229.

– Humphries Development: 1015 Country Club Drive, Kingman; zero dollars.

– Expert Electric: 4926 Steinke Drive, Kingman; electric; $137.

– OneWorldEnergy: 3581 N. Burbank St., Kingman; electric; $128.

– Burro Electric: 3165 Simms Ave., Kingman; electric; $128.

– Kevin Ferry: 410 Silver St., Kingman; electric; $53.

– Select Electric: 1983 Gene Autry Drive, Kingman; electric; $109.

– Truelove Plumbing: 3705 Western Ave., Kingman; gas; $137.

– Truelove Plumbing: 2522 Lillie Ave., Kingman; gas; $38.

– Angle Homes: 2263 Dollarhide Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $6,098,

– Skyridge Custom Homes: 3878 Easy St., Kingman; new SFR; $6,880.

– Angle Homes: 4379 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $3,222.

– Angle Homes: 3365 Cherri Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $7,956.

– Angle Homes: 3386 Cherri Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $7,956.

– Angle Homes: 3308 Cherri Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $8,112.

– Angle Homes: 3625 Oak Cliffs Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $5,906.

– Angle Homes: 3355 Bermuda St., Kingman; new SFR; $7,956.

– Angle Homes: 3422 Brenda Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $6,098.

– Mohave County Pools & Spa: 4367 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; pool; $1,281.

– Aquatic Pools & Landscape: 2343 Iroquois Drive, Kingman; pool; $1,489.

– Mohave County Pools & Spa: 2619 Yavapai Circle, Kingman; pool; $1,667.

– Doretha Steele: 1707 Florence Ave., Kingman; storage shed; zero dollars.