Eight of nine Mohave County COVID deaths recorded in Kingman area

KINGMAN – Eight of the nine COVID-19 deaths reported in Mohave County by the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Monday, Jan. 31, were logged in the Kingman medical service area. The report covered the four-day period between noon on Thursday, Jan. 27 and noon on Monday.

The ages of the newly deceased local patients ranged from their 40s to their 70s, including three in the 70-79 age bracket. There were also two local deaths each in the 50-59 and 60-69 age groups, and one age 40-49. A resident of the Lake Havasu City service area in the 60-69 age bracket also perished.

Kingman also had the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas with 630, including 167 in the age groups over 50 that have accounted for 95% of the deaths in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 105 new Kingman cases ages 50-59, 89 ages 60-69, 50 ages 70-79, 24 ages 80-89 and four ages 90 or older.

Another 95 new local cases were suffered by children and teens, including 49 ages 11-19 and 46 ages 0-10. There were also 99 new Kingman-area cases in the 30-39 age group, 86 ages 20-29 and 78 ages 40-49.

Elsewhere in the county, there were 556 new cases logged in the Bullhead City medical service area, 299 in the Lake Havasu City service area, 27 in undetermined locations in the county, and five in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

Due to the presence of the highly infectious omicron variant of the virus, Mohave County set a new monthly record for new COVID-19 cases this month, with nearly 12,000 cases recorded through Wednesday, Jan. 26. The previous mark was set during the height of the winter surge in January 2021, with 5,402 cases logged in the entire month.

While the county remains a high-transmission area – the number of new cases had doubled for three consecutive weeks before declining to 1,484 cases and 14 deaths logged in the week ending Monday, Jan. 31 – cases are now down dramatically. Accurate statistics are not available for the preceding week due to reporting errors by the state.

There were 4,861 new cases and 21 deaths confirmed in the eight-day period between noon on Monday, Jan. 10 and noon on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

There were 2,111 new virus cases logged by county health officials in the week ending Monday, Jan. 10; 1,002 new cases and seven deaths in the week ending Jan. 3; and 526 new cases and 22 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, Dec. 29.

Mohave County’s dismal vaccination rate has contributed to the surge in new cases. Breakthrough cases among vaccinated patients represented less than 10% of all cases in the county in December.

AZDHS reports that only 45.7% of eligible county residents have received a COVID-19 vaccine, which have proven effective at preventing the disease and lessening the severity of breakthrough illnesses. That places Mohave far below the 68.6% vaccination rate logged statewide. More than one-third of county residents – 79,130 of about 213,000 – are fully vaccinated.

According to the county’s website, Kingman has suffered the most with 303 coronavirus deaths.

It is followed by Bullhead City with 288, Lake Havasu City with 229, Golden Valley with 75, Fort Mohave with 93 and Mohave Valley with 33. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 14,029 cases in Kingman, 11,841 cases in Lake Havasu City, 11,831 in Bullhead City, 4,007 in Fort Mohave, 2,477 in Golden Valley, 1,710 in Mohave Valley and 741 in Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City.

There have also been 317 cases in Topock, 250 in Dolan Springs, 123 in Meadview and 117 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 72.1 years, while the average patient is 44.6 years old. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.3%, meaning 23 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 22.7% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

County health officials have logged 48,688 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 53,777 cases in the county. The county counts 1,109 deaths, while the state reports 1,285. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,673 county residents have been hospitalized with the coronavirus. County health officials say 34,913 county residents are known to have recovered from the disease. The state reports probable cases, while the county only reports confirmed cases.

Daily testing data from AZDHS for Monday, Jan. 31 revealed 459 new cases from 671 tests in the county for a positivity rate of 68%.

Mohave County’s positivity rate was 55% (483/881) on Monday, Jan. 24; 28% (525/1,882) on Tuesday, Jan. 25; 52% (414/792) on Wednesday, Jan. 26; 17% (545/3,137) on Thursday, Jan. 27; 42% (586/1,411) on Friday, Jan. 28; and 28% (362/1,284) on Sunday, Jan. 30.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 376,535 tests have been conducted on county residents and 15.4% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Tuesday, Feb. 1 AZDHS was reporting 182 additional deaths and 15,506 new cases from 63,777 tests for a positivity rate of 24%. More than 1,844,796 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 26,183 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more 75 million confirmed cases and 883,225 deaths the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 1.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting nearly 5.7 million deaths from more than 379 million confirmed cases on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

County COVID-19 updates are only being issued on Mondays and Thursdays, after the board of supervisors decided to reduce the frequency from daily, and then again from three per week down to twice a week.

Vaccines are readily available at area pharmacies, physician offices and the Kingman Regional Medical Center COVID Services office at the corner of Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue. Treatments for COVID-19 are also now available.

Residents age 5 and up can now be vaccinated, and booster shots are recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for all persons age 12 and older if it’s been six months since they received their second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two months since they’ve received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The CDC is recommending that Americans be inoculated with the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, due to the slim possibility that blood clotting could result from taking the J&J vaccine.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend that the unvaccinated maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, and wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

Free COVID-19 home test kits are now available from the federal government at COVIDTests.gov. The free kits are limited to four per household.

Free high-quality N95 masks will also be made available to the public at pharmacies and community health centers starting next week.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus, including those who have been fully vaccinated, can exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

The Kingman medical service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Valle Vista and Oatman.