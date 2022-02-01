Handgun, archery and muzzleloader javelina hunts start Friday

KINGMAN – Friday will mark the opening of the 2022 HAM (Handgun-Archery-Muzzleloader) javelina hunts throughout the state of Arizona, including Mohave County.

Javelina are the second-most-hunted big game animal in Arizona. This year there were 5,775 HAM tags issued. Javelina are collared peccaries and are not actually pigs, nor are they rodents as some people claim.

Javelina are omnivorous, meaning they eat both plants and meat.

They are herd animals and are typically found in groups of four to 12 animals, though occasionally groups of 15-30 animals are seen in areas where they are not hunted.

In Arizona, any javelina are legal to take, so both sows and boars are available for hunters.

Young javelina are called redds, and initially look like baby domestic pigs.

Javelina breed year-round, so most sportsmen will look carefully before shooting a sow, just in case she has one or two redds with her.

In Mohave County there are 100 tags issued for Units 10 and 18A, 50 in Units 15A and 15B, 100 in Unit 16A and 275 for game management unit 18B.

Javelina are good eating if the hunter takes care when field dressing them. Do not touch or try to cut off the scent gland which is located above the hips on both male and female javelina. The gland will come off with the hide. Once the animal is field dressed, wash the carcass in cool water and let it hang in the shade. The meat will cool down in a couple of hours and makes great table fare.

The HAM season will be open for the next two weekends, closing on Feb. 14.