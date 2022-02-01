Letter | Bring back law and order

You fools in Washington talk as if violence only happens at the barrel end of a gun.

But when someone sticks a knife in you, runs you over with a truck, blows you up on a plane or knocks your building down with a bomb, you’ll understand that violence is violence and it’s the people doing the acts who are evil and uncaring of life.

It’s time to stop the WOKE and CRT bull and get back to jailing those who commit crimes for whatever reason.

Because the truth is if you are poor and down and out in the USA, it’s your own fault. In most of the rest of the world if you’re born poor you will die poor, but this isn’t the rest of the world. So cut the crap and bring law and order back to this country.

William Ressegue

Kingman