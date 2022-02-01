OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Feb. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter | Bring back law and order

Originally Published: February 1, 2022 12:05 p.m.

You fools in Washington talk as if violence only happens at the barrel end of a gun.

But when someone sticks a knife in you, runs you over with a truck, blows you up on a plane or knocks your building down with a bomb, you’ll understand that violence is violence and it’s the people doing the acts who are evil and uncaring of life.

It’s time to stop the WOKE and CRT bull and get back to jailing those who commit crimes for whatever reason.

Because the truth is if you are poor and down and out in the USA, it’s your own fault. In most of the rest of the world if you’re born poor you will die poor, but this isn’t the rest of the world. So cut the crap and bring law and order back to this country.

William Ressegue

Kingman

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State