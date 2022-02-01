OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Feb. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter | Gun owners should buy liability insurance

Originally Published: February 1, 2022 12:06 p.m.

San Jose, California is the first city to mandate gun owners carrying liability insurance. Within minutes of the vote, a federal lawsuit was filed to challenge the ordinance.

“A well-regulated militia” is the necessary condition upon which the 2nd Amendment enables and allows citizens to bear arms.

Requiring gun owners to have liability insurance, in case their guns cause harm to others, is a reasonable regulation. Liability insurance, therefore, is a reasonable requirement of a well-regulated militia.

There is nothing unconstitutional in San Jose’s gun regulation. Responsible, law-abiding gun owners risk being seen as extreme, crazy wackos when lawsuits are filed opposing such necessary regulation of lethal weapons.

Bruce Joffe

Piedmont, California

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State