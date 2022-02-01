Letter | Gun owners should buy liability insurance

San Jose, California is the first city to mandate gun owners carrying liability insurance. Within minutes of the vote, a federal lawsuit was filed to challenge the ordinance.

“A well-regulated militia” is the necessary condition upon which the 2nd Amendment enables and allows citizens to bear arms.

Requiring gun owners to have liability insurance, in case their guns cause harm to others, is a reasonable regulation. Liability insurance, therefore, is a reasonable requirement of a well-regulated militia.

There is nothing unconstitutional in San Jose’s gun regulation. Responsible, law-abiding gun owners risk being seen as extreme, crazy wackos when lawsuits are filed opposing such necessary regulation of lethal weapons.

Bruce Joffe

Piedmont, California