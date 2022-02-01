OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Feb. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Luv of Paws seeks volunteers

The For the Luv of Paws no-kill domestic animal sanctuary in Golden Valley and the Paws-Itively Charming Thrift Shoppe and Pet Boutique at 204 N. 4th St. in downtown Kingman are seeking volunteers. One of the dogs at the sanctuary is pictured. (Photo by Butch Meriwether//For the Miner)

The For the Luv of Paws no-kill domestic animal sanctuary in Golden Valley and the Paws-Itively Charming Thrift Shoppe and Pet Boutique at 204 N. 4th St. in downtown Kingman are seeking volunteers. One of the dogs at the sanctuary is pictured. (Photo by Butch Meriwether//For the Miner)

Butch Meriwether, For the Miner
Originally Published: February 1, 2022 3:16 p.m.

KINGMAN – There is a shortage of volunteers to help at the Golden Valley domestic animal no-kill facility and sanctuary For the Luv of Paws, and the Paws-Itively Charming Thrift Shoppe and Pet Boutique located at 204 N. 4th St. in downtown Kingman.

According to Cherie DaLynn, who founded and operates the sanctuary, and the thrift shoppe, she is in need of volunteers. They include, but are not limited to, helping perform general maintenance at the sanctuary, working as pet care kennel attendants for the dogs and cats, and performing other tasks as needed. Furthermore, she needs volunteers to help staff the thrift shoppe and help out with the various open houses at the sanctuary, at the various garage sales and the special events conducted throughout the year.

Interested people can go to www.fortheluvofpaws.org, call DaLynn at 928-897-7304 or email her at 6Sisters4Brothers@mail.com for information about the sanctuary, donations, or volunteering at the sanctuary or the thrift shoppe.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State