Luv of Paws seeks volunteers

KINGMAN – There is a shortage of volunteers to help at the Golden Valley domestic animal no-kill facility and sanctuary For the Luv of Paws, and the Paws-Itively Charming Thrift Shoppe and Pet Boutique located at 204 N. 4th St. in downtown Kingman.

According to Cherie DaLynn, who founded and operates the sanctuary, and the thrift shoppe, she is in need of volunteers. They include, but are not limited to, helping perform general maintenance at the sanctuary, working as pet care kennel attendants for the dogs and cats, and performing other tasks as needed. Furthermore, she needs volunteers to help staff the thrift shoppe and help out with the various open houses at the sanctuary, at the various garage sales and the special events conducted throughout the year.

Interested people can go to www.fortheluvofpaws.org, call DaLynn at 928-897-7304 or email her at 6Sisters4Brothers@mail.com for information about the sanctuary, donations, or volunteering at the sanctuary or the thrift shoppe.