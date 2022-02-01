Mohave County plans to improve roads

KINGMAN – Mohave County, the second largest county in Arizona, has 10,049 miles of roads of which 2,107 miles are maintained by the county’s Road Division.

Of the aforementioned numbers, it includes nearly 90 miles of tertiary-maintained dirt roads; approximately 1,209 miles of regularly scheduled maintained dirt roads; more than 807 miles of hard-serviced roads, and of those figures, approximately 871 miles are designated as county highways.

But in the near-foreseeable future, the amount of soil stabilization, paved and hard-serviced roads will be expanding.

Soil stabilization is where the road is brought up to grade, millings are applied and then heavy equipment is rolled on the surface to compact the material.

The average cost of soil stabilization is between $60,000 and $80,000 per mile, depending upon how much has to be done to bring the road up to grade. The normal paving of a road with new asphalt, versus soil stabilization, costs about $350,000 per mile.

Starting in February, work will begin on the last two miles of the dirt portion of Shinarump Drive in Golden Valley. Perco Rock, a contractor hired by the county, will begin improving the road base with soil stabilization and drainage along the dirt road.

Once the improvements of Shinarump by Perco Rock are completed, the county’s Public Works Department will begin hard servicing Shinarump.

Perco Rock will also be constructing the road base for a mile of Tapeats Drive from Egar Road to Guthrie Road at a cost of $105,000, and as one project, W. Agua Fria and N. Bowie at a cost of $126,000. Public Works will hard surface these roads when sustained temperatures are sufficient, likely in April.

Other soil stabilization, drainage improvements and hard surfacing during fiscal year 2021-2022 include:

– Alamo Road for 3.64 miles from the current end of the pavement to Santa Fe Road. The project will include soil stabilization and hard surfacing at a cost of $546,000.

– Northern Avenue (design) from Stockton Hill Road to Castle Road, with the construction of continuous sidewalks, bike lanes, and high-visibility crosswalks at a cost of $218,124. The project will be paid for by programmed federal funds with a $21,773, or 10%, county match.

– Stockton Hill Road (construction) for 15 miles from mile marker 6.75 to mile marker 21.75 with center line and edge line rumble strips at the cost of $549,600 that will be paid for by programmed federal funds.

– Antares Road bridge at Truxton Wash construction with a new composite arch bridge system at a cost of $560,400, paid for by programmed Federal Accelerated Innovation Development Grant with a $112,500, or 20%, county match.



– Capital pavement preservation of various arterial and collector roads for the cost of $500,000 as part of county structural pavement surface treatment projects.