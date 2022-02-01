Mohave County Supervisors to receive update on ARPA fund usage

KINGMAN – Mohave County Manager Sam Elters will update the Mohave County Board of Supervisors on the federal government’s final rule for the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds on Monday, Feb. 7.

The item will be addressed toward the end of the agenda for the 9:30 a.m. Monday meeting at the county Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

Mohave County received more than $41 million in federal grant funding from the act, with supervisors voting to split the money evenly among the five supervisors’ districts.

There are four categories under which those grant funds can be utilized, including public health, the economy, investing in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure; and supporting essential workers. So far, for example, District 1 has used $4 million to work to bring broadband internet to the area, while District 4 has used $1.37 million to create a mobile health unit.

On Monday, Elters will provide an overview of the final rules for usage of the money, as there are some new developments. Those include calculating the revenue lost by the public sector so that money can be used to provide government services, as well as setting thresholds for low-income households disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. The federal government has also added eligible uses for the money in regards to households, such as food assistance, financial services and more.

According to the agenda, “the final rule makes some changes and clarifications to the interim rule that the county has been following.”