Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Feb. 01
Obituary | Doris Jean Potts

Doris Jean Potts

Doris Jean Potts

Originally Published: February 1, 2022 4:08 p.m.

Doris Jean Potts, 81, passed away Jan. 22, 2022. She was born Nov. 8, 1940 in Miami, Oklahoma to Harry and Jewel Kelley.

Doris was very proud of her children, 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her children Robert (Julie) Potts of Whittier, California, Julie (Ernest) Negrete of Flagstaff, Arizona and Richard (Shelly) Potts of Orange, California; and her brother Harry Kelly. She is preceded in death by the love of her life of 56 years, Bobbie Jo Potts.

Memorial services will be Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 at San Francisco de Asis Catholic Church. Rosary at 10 a.m. and Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Camp Navajo in Bellmont.

