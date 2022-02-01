OFFERS
Tue, Feb. 01
Obituary | John Farinelli

John Farinelli

John Farinelli

Originally Published: February 1, 2022 4:05 p.m.

John Farinelli, a 30-plus year resident of Kingman, Arizona, passed away on Dec. 28, 2021 at age 94.

He is survived by his wife, Sylvia; son, John (Michelle) Farinelli; daughters Tina Kalstad and Toni Murray; and 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. John was preceded in death by his son Mark and daughter Lynn. John was a proud Navy Veteran of WWII and led a remarkable, full life filled with family, friends and activities. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. RIP, dearest John.

A Celebration of Life will be held for John on Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (corner of Eastern and Southern). All who wish to celebrate John’s life are welcome.

