Obituary | John Farinelli

John Farinelli, a 30-plus year resident of Kingman, Arizona, passed away on Dec. 28, 2021 at age 94.



He is survived by his wife, Sylvia; son, John (Michelle) Farinelli; daughters Tina Kalstad and Toni Murray; and 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. John was preceded in death by his son Mark and daughter Lynn. John was a proud Navy Veteran of WWII and led a remarkable, full life filled with family, friends and activities. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. RIP, dearest John.

A Celebration of Life will be held for John on Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (corner of Eastern and Southern). All who wish to celebrate John’s life are welcome.