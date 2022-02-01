Obituary | Marjie Ann Severance

Marjie Ann Severance, age 93, passed away Jan. 27, 2022 at White Cliffs Senior Living, Kingman Arizona. She was born March 24, 1928 in Aledo, Illinois to Carl and Edith (Greer) Stoltz. Marjie graduated from Broadview academy in 1946. She married Robert J Trial December 1946. Their seven children are Linda Carter, Dallas Oregon, Patti Clawson, Aledo Illinois, Robyne Wright (Tony), St. Mary’s Georgia, Helen Lamberton (Tom), Yakima, Washington, Sherry Trial (deceased), Jim Trial (Felicia), Pasadena California and Trina Peterson (Larry) Peoria Arizona.

Marjie married Ned Lamberton (deceased) in Reno in 1973. Stepchildren include Jim Lamberton (deceased), Tom Lamberton and Ruth Corson.

Marjie married Norman Severance October 2010 in Dallas, Oregon. Stepchildren include Jean Wruck (Al), Chloride, Arizona, Kathy Marson (Bob), Spokane, Washington and Ed Severance (Anita), Albuquerque, New Mexico.

She was predeceased by her parents; sisters Florence and Clara; and brothers Herbert and Donald.

Marjie has 16 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, three great-great- grandchildren and several step-grandchildren.

She was the world’s best Pollyanna and always had a kind word to say about everyone in her life. Her loving spirit will be missed.