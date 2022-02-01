Obituary | Ray E. Lewis

Ray E. Lewis, 74, of Kingman, Arizona, passed away on Jan. 25, 2022.

Ray was born on Dec. 18, 1947, to Emery and Jessie Lewis in Las Vegas, Nevada. After graduating from Moapa Valley High School in 1966, he went on to study forestry at SUU in Cedar City, Utah and spent two years at the University of Nevada Reno.

In 1969, he was drafted to the U.S. Army. Graduated from Fort Ord and shortly after went to Fort Belvoir in Virginia to attend Electric Generator School, where he graduated with honors in 1970, after which the U.S. Army stationed him in Germany. With an honorable discharge from the Army, he landed his first job with Burl’s Tire Service in Henderson, Nevada. In 1970, he wed Karen S., going on to have three children, Arthur, Aaron and Audra.

Ray was a force of nature, determined to provide for his family and give them the life he felt they deserved. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world, something he often mentioned. He was unendingly proud of Arthur, Aaron and Audra, and always did his best to support them.



In 2016, he married Patricia and gained four more children, Angel, Joe John, David and Diana.

Ray was also a passionate grandfather, uncle and patriot, and could often be found spending time with, talking to or speaking about all of them. He loved telling stories about anything and everything. He honored God, his flag and his country.

Anyone who knew Ray knew that he was the most loving father, husband and grandfather a family could ask for. Ray was predeceased by his mother, Essie Lewis and his father, Emery Lewis. He is survived by wife, Patricia Lewis; sister, Essie Linda Flynn; sons, Arthur (Viki) Lewis, Aaron (Shannon) Lewis, Angel (Victoria) Perea, Joe John (Victoria) Perea and David I. Perea; daughters, Audra (Nathan) Findlay and Diana (James) Moua; and grandkids, Stephanie, Myles, Alexis, Morgan, Maris, Brooke, Madi, Aidan, Rayne, Cheyenne, Lluvia, David Jr., Joe John III, Vanessa and Delilah.

The family requests that in lieu flowers a donation be made to Operation Gratitude. Operation Gratitude is a nation-wide nonprofit providing Americans with opportunities to honor our military, veterans and first responders through hands-on volunteerism.

There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, from 1-6 p.m. at The Elks Lodge at 900 Gates Ave., Kingman, Arizona 86401.

He will be buried at the Southern Nevada Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery at 1900 Veteran’s Memorial Drive, Boulder City, NV 89005. The details for this have yet to be determined.