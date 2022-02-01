OFFERS
Obituary | Steven James Vest Sr.

Steven James Vest Sr.

Originally Published: February 1, 2022 4:12 p.m.

Steven James Vest Sr., 71, went to be with the Lord Jan. 21, 2022. He passed away at home with his wife Brenda by his side. He was born April 30, 1950 to James M. Vest and Virginia P. (Travis) Vest in Kankakee, Illinois.

Steve married the love of his life and his best friend Brenda Ferguson on Sep. 25, 1970 in Mesa, Arizona. They have four sons, Steve, Jr., Chris, Brandon and Travis. Steve worked in the car business for over 20 years, which brought him to Kingman. He was the General Sales Manager at Sun County Motors before buying Stockton Hill Tire and Automotive that he’s owned for 33 years. He held many titles in the car and tire business.

Steve was a generous, kind, and loving man who adored his family including his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a people person; he never knew a stranger. He would talk to anyone he came across; he just loved people. He also loved fishing, boating, and camping with his friends and family.

He is survived by his loving wife Brenda and his sons Steven Vest, Jr. of Kingman, Chris Vest of Kingman, Brandon (Stefanie) Vest of Kingman and Travis (Korey) Vest of Lake Havasu; grandchildren Tracy (Steven) Griffin, Tanner (Jerdan) Vest, Trenton Vest, Kendyl Heiselman, Morgan (Jacob) Cooper, Kylie Vest (Tyler), Peyton Vest, Bailey Vest, Bella Vest, Elaina Garcia and Alexa Garcia; great-grandchildren Brenna Vest, Kailey Vest, Conner Griffin, Emma Vest and Elana Cooper all in Kingman; along with his two brothers and sister Don (Candy) Vest of Phoenix, Arizona, Rick (Bonnie) Vest of Chandler, Arizona and Kathy Porter-Watson of Tempe, Arizona; and many nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly. The Celebration of life will be Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Journey Church 3782 N. Bank St., Kingman, Arizona.

