Portions of Havasu National Wildlife Refuge to be temporarily closed during feral swine eradication

LAKE HAVASU CITY – The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will implement a temporary closure of portions of Havasu National Wildlife Refuge during upcoming feral swine aerial eradication efforts.

However, the fish and wildlife service noted in a news release that the Colorado River will not be closed during eradication efforts. The temporary closures will be effective on most refuge lands Feb. 7–11.

Topock Marsh will be closed from Tuesday, Feb. 8 to Thursday, Feb. 10. That includes Catfish Paradise, North and South Dikes, Pintail Slough, Five-mile Landing and Bermuda Field Observation Tower.

Areas within Topock Gorge may briefly have traffic routed to the western side of the river while aerial operations are in progress, the release continued. Mesquite Bay may be closed intermittently while ground operations are underway. Service staff will be present during these time periods to maintain a safety perimeter.

The effort is being conducted by the service, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal Plant Health Inspection Service’s Wildlife Services.



“Aerial shooting operations will be conducted following established policy and procedures to ensure safe, humane and environmentally sound practices,” the agency continued. “Swine are known to pose a human health risk due to diseases they may carry and spread to humans.”

Visitors can contact Havasu NWR at 760-326-3853 or Complex HQ at 928-667-4144 for up-to-date information on closures. Questions and concerns can be directed to the HQ refuge office at 928-667-4144 or LakeHavasuRefuges@fws.gov.

The public is encouraged to find up-to-date information on refuge activities on the Havasu NWR websites at https://www.fws.gov/refuge/havasu/.