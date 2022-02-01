OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Feb. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Portions of Havasu National Wildlife Refuge to be temporarily closed during feral swine eradication

A feral swine aerial eradication will force the closure of the Havasu National Wildlife Refuge Feb. 7-11. (Photo by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service/Public domain)

A feral swine aerial eradication will force the closure of the Havasu National Wildlife Refuge Feb. 7-11. (Photo by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service/Public domain)

Originally Published: February 1, 2022 3:21 p.m.

LAKE HAVASU CITY – The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will implement a temporary closure of portions of Havasu National Wildlife Refuge during upcoming feral swine aerial eradication efforts.

However, the fish and wildlife service noted in a news release that the Colorado River will not be closed during eradication efforts. The temporary closures will be effective on most refuge lands Feb. 7–11.

Topock Marsh will be closed from Tuesday, Feb. 8 to Thursday, Feb. 10. That includes Catfish Paradise, North and South Dikes, Pintail Slough, Five-mile Landing and Bermuda Field Observation Tower.

Areas within Topock Gorge may briefly have traffic routed to the western side of the river while aerial operations are in progress, the release continued. Mesquite Bay may be closed intermittently while ground operations are underway. Service staff will be present during these time periods to maintain a safety perimeter.

The effort is being conducted by the service, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal Plant Health Inspection Service’s Wildlife Services.

“Aerial shooting operations will be conducted following established policy and procedures to ensure safe, humane and environmentally sound practices,” the agency continued. “Swine are known to pose a human health risk due to diseases they may carry and spread to humans.”

Visitors can contact Havasu NWR at 760-326-3853 or Complex HQ at 928-667-4144 for up-to-date information on closures. Questions and concerns can be directed to the HQ refuge office at 928-667-4144 or LakeHavasuRefuges@fws.gov.

The public is encouraged to find up-to-date information on refuge activities on the Havasu NWR websites at https://www.fws.gov/refuge/havasu/.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State