Preps: Lady Vols vanquish Sagurao

KINGMAN – The Lady Volunteers of Lee Williams High School (14-8) outlasted Saguaro (9-10) 51-48 at home on Monday, Jan. 31 in a matchup that had to be decided in overtime.

Aggressive defense paved the way for Lee Williams in the first quarter, as the squad allowed only five Saguaro points. Four Lady Vols contributed to the scoreboard in the first quarter, which ended with the score at 10-5. But that aggressive defense landed Lee Williams in foul trouble early in the game.

Junior Brooke Hunter scored six points in the second quarter and junior Sierra Satoafaiga nabbed five rebounds while closing off the paint to Saguaro. The Lady Vols retained their five-point lead 20-15 going into halftime.

Satoafaiga and junior Victoria Gravell, along with Hunter, helped the Lady Vols maintain the lead in the third quarter. But it was still close, 31-27 for Lee Williams, going into the final stretch of the game.

Three three-point buckets from Saguaro in the fourth quarter spelled trouble for Lee Williams. But thanks to the 11 of Junior Becca Arave and Hunter, Lee Williams was still ahead. However, Saguaro tied the game with two free throws at the end of the fourth quarter to send the matchup into overtime.

Arave converted on a three-point play to give Lee Williams the lead in overtime. With one minute left, Satoafaiga gave Lee Williams a three-point lead, with senior Haley Smith putting the game away for the Lady Vols by hitting a free throw.

The Lady Vols were set to travel to take on Mingus (8-9) at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2.

Boys Basketball

Tonopah Valley 72, Kingman 42

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School Bulldogs fell to Tonopah Valley (8-11) 72-42 on Saturday, Jan. 29.

Parker 76, Kingman 39

The Kingman High School Bulldogs (6-12) lost at home to Parker (12-6) 76-39 on Monday, Jan. 31.

Cactus 69, Lee Williams 33

The Lee Williams High School Volunteers lost on the road to Cactus High School (11-4) 69-33 on Monday.

Girls Basketball

Kingman 55, Tonopah Valley 23

The Lady Bulldogs of Kingman High School topped Tonopah Valley (1-18) 55-23 on Saturday, Jan. 29.

Parker 37, Kingman 33

Kingman High School’s Lady Bulldogs (10-6) dropped a close matchup to Parker (15-7) by a score of 37-33 on Monday.

