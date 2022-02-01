Rants and Raves | Feb. 2, 2022

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Council briefed on potential revenue sources, including sales and property taxes – No new taxes, or increases in taxes!

Anti-mural rants – Some of us like the murals. They are beautiful, and the charging stations are the way of the future. Like it or not, this community depends on tourism in many ways! If you don’t like it, don’t come downtown!

Don Martin column: What’s your application strategy for elk and antelope this year? – My strategy is to apply for all the tags available. Should I be successful, I would then not hunt nor kill any animal.

Workforce housing apartments in the works – To those criticizing the apartment complex for workers: Kingman has a severe shortage of rental housing. I’m sure you want your restaurants, bars and other businesses to keep operating. Well, people won’t work where they can’t find housing!

Workforce housing apartments in the works – Three years after completion it will be another slum.

Workforce housing apartments in the works – To the person stating the 400-apartment complex will turn into “Section 8 housing for illegals”: I see too many anti-immigrant and racist comments in the Miner. I would like to believe Kingman as a whole is better than this!

Workforce housing apartments in the works – Illegal immigrants are not entitled to Section 8 housing. Using fear to control people is getting old. Do actual research. Also, one of the poorest communities in Arizona is Butler. It’s mostly white people there.

Workforce housing apartments in the works – Four-hundred more apartments will add 400 more cars trying to park at Walmart. Cookie-cutter housing and apartments will destroy our city and the beauty of living in the Kingman area. This is why people are leaving California.

Rant about barking dogs – My dog does a good job alerting me to local fires, unwanted persons, vehicles intruding on “his” territory. He allows me to feel safe, and he alerts me to things that don’t feel safe. Do you want free access to property?

Rants and Raves section – Rants and Raves is just a written form of Facebook, where people can say anything without consequences. It feeds into the hatefulness of some of our community.

Rants and Raves section – AKA, largely a place for uninformed Kingmanites to proudly spout their ignorance and feel heard. They might whine about liberals, tourists, Californians moving here – or all of the above! Tune in and find out on the next episode.

Rants and Raves section – What is all this harping about the Miner publishing individual opinions? You harpers are obviously Democrats as only Democrats are hell-bent on suppressing freedom of speech.

Miner’s Jan. 28 “Adoption Spotlight” – Heartbreaking, these children needing families, but I’ve never seen children advertised in a newspaper as if they are puppies for sale. Wouldn’t it be added embarrassment if they are not the ones picked? Does anyone else feel this way?

Biden to give away 400 million N95 masks – A trip to Walmart showed me that the government has supplied them with N95 masks. Free from Biden, of course. Oddly, while some Walmart employees were masked, none that I saw were wearing the N95 masks.