Mohave County might divide $8.2M among residents

KINGMAN - Mohave County residents in Northern Lake Havasu City and Mohave Valley could receive a $165 stimulus, if the measure is approved by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.

But there’s no such thing as free money. And according to District 5 Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould, who submitted the stimulus proposal last week to the county’s governing board, it’s money that belonged to taxpayers in the first place.

The money will be distributed from a pool of more than $40 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding, which will be issued to the county in two installments. The first installment was reported by the county last year, and the Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted to divide that funding equally among each of the county’s five supervisory districts.

As other members of the county’s governing board sought water, infrastructure and county health improvements, Gould indicated as early as May that he would seek to issue his share of the funding to residents of his district.

“It’s not enough to match the harm people have endured,” Gould said this week. “We’re seeing the highest inflation that we’ve seen in 40 years. But I think it’ll have a more positive impact than if I spent the money on some government project.”

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will vote on Gould’s proposal at its next meeting Monday in Kingman. If approved, Gould says the county will mail about 28,000 applications for the program to District 5 residents. Those applications will also be made available at public libraries and county buildings by the beginning of March.

According to the proposal, the $165 checks would represent monetary relieve to all qualified, full-time District 5 residents who have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Associated costs related to implementing Gould’s proposal will not exceed $8.2 million.

And according to Gould, the requirement that a county resident has been negatively impacted by the coronavirus may not be too high a bar for most people in his district.

“Everyone’s been impacted,” Gould said. “Applicants should just give a sentence on the form about how it’s impacted them and their families.”

If approved next week by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, the deadline for District 5 residents to apply for the program will be June 30.

According to Gould, Social Security numbers of applicants will be checked with the Social Security Administration to prevent possible fraud before the checks are distributed later this summer.