NWS issues wind advisory, freeze warning for Kingman area

KINGMAN – The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory and a hard freeze warning for the Kingman area through 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2 and 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, respectively.

The forecast for Wednesday comes with winds of 23-29 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph. The wind advisory will take effect at 11 a.m. Wednesday and last until 8 p.m. The temperature will only reach 44 degrees today, with wind chills in the teens.

Winds will continue overnight, decreasing to 15-20 mph after midnight with gusts as high as 43 mph possible. The hard freeze warning will take effect at 11 p.m. tonight, as the temperature is forecast to drop to near 23 degrees.

“Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects,” NWS wrote. “Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.”

The hard freeze warning will expire at 11 a.m. Thursday, which will see a high near 46 degrees and wind gusts as high as 28 mph. The temperature will again drop below freezing to 25 degrees Thursday night.

High and low temperatures for the remainder of the week will hover around the mid-to-high 50s and low-to-mid 30s, respectively. As of Wednesday, no precipitation was forecast through Tuesday, Feb. 8.