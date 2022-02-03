Arizona Department of Housing to assist homeowners

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Housing has launched an advertising campaign to spread the word that financial help is available to struggling Arizona homeowners through the state’s Homeowner Assistance Fund.

ADOH wrote in a news release that the print, radio, digital and social media ads will concentrate in rural Arizona and encourage homeowners facing foreclosure to apply for assistance.

The ads are in both English and Spanish.

“The HAF is open to eligible homeowners statewide and the word has spread in many urban areas about the program,” said ADOH Director Tom Simplot.

“This ad campaign aims to reach those rural communities where there may be low-income homeowners in need and there are limited other resources available to keep them in their homes,” he added.

Arizona was awarded $197 million through the American Rescue Plan Act to create the assistance fund and distribute money on behalf of eligible Arizona homeowners who are in arrears on their mortgages, utilities, taxes, insurance, internet services and HOA fees.

ADOH can make up to $25,000 in relief payments to those servicers for homeowners who’ve experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19, the release continued. Over the next several weeks, ADOH will use the ad campaign to increase awareness the program.

“We began accepting applications in November 2021 while we waited for the United States Treasury to approve our plan and provide the $197 million in funding; that took place earlier this month,” Simplot said.

“Since then, we’ve made nearly $600,000 in payments to utility and mortgage servicers, bringing homeowners current and keeping them in their homes, but it’s only the beginning. We must reach more people in need,” Simplot continuyed.

All elements of the ad campaign will encourage homeowners to apply on the HAF website, which includes a checklist to easily determine eligibility plus a dashboard showing the total number of applications received and approved, the amount of assistance paid-to-date and applications/assistance by county.

“We don’t want struggling homeowners to end up in foreclosure, we want them to keep a roof over their heads,” Simplot said.

“It’s imperative homeowners act now and apply while funding lasts. This ad campaign ensures we reach as many struggling homeowners as possible regarding this crucial assistance,” the ADOH director explained.