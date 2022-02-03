OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Feb. 03
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Arizona Department of Housing to assist homeowners

The Arizona Department of Housing has launched an advertising campaign to spread the word that financial help is available to struggling Arizona homeowners through the state’s Homeowner Assistance Fund. (Adobe image)

The Arizona Department of Housing has launched an advertising campaign to spread the word that financial help is available to struggling Arizona homeowners through the state’s Homeowner Assistance Fund. (Adobe image)

Originally Published: February 3, 2022 12:51 p.m.

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Housing has launched an advertising campaign to spread the word that financial help is available to struggling Arizona homeowners through the state’s Homeowner Assistance Fund.

ADOH wrote in a news release that the print, radio, digital and social media ads will concentrate in rural Arizona and encourage homeowners facing foreclosure to apply for assistance.

The ads are in both English and Spanish.

“The HAF is open to eligible homeowners statewide and the word has spread in many urban areas about the program,” said ADOH Director Tom Simplot.

“This ad campaign aims to reach those rural communities where there may be low-income homeowners in need and there are limited other resources available to keep them in their homes,” he added.

Arizona was awarded $197 million through the American Rescue Plan Act to create the assistance fund and distribute money on behalf of eligible Arizona homeowners who are in arrears on their mortgages, utilities, taxes, insurance, internet services and HOA fees.

ADOH can make up to $25,000 in relief payments to those servicers for homeowners who’ve experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19, the release continued. Over the next several weeks, ADOH will use the ad campaign to increase awareness the program.

“We began accepting applications in November 2021 while we waited for the United States Treasury to approve our plan and provide the $197 million in funding; that took place earlier this month,” Simplot said.

“Since then, we’ve made nearly $600,000 in payments to utility and mortgage servicers, bringing homeowners current and keeping them in their homes, but it’s only the beginning. We must reach more people in need,” Simplot continuyed.

All elements of the ad campaign will encourage homeowners to apply on the HAF website, which includes a checklist to easily determine eligibility plus a dashboard showing the total number of applications received and approved, the amount of assistance paid-to-date and applications/assistance by county.

“We don’t want struggling homeowners to end up in foreclosure, we want them to keep a roof over their heads,” Simplot said.

“It’s imperative homeowners act now and apply while funding lasts. This ad campaign ensures we reach as many struggling homeowners as possible regarding this crucial assistance,” the ADOH director explained.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State