Candidates to address Mohave Republican Forum Wednesday, Feb. 9

KINGMAN – The Mohave Republican Forum will host GOP U.S. Senate candidate Mick McGuire and Republican Candidate for Arizona Attorney General Andrew Gould at its Wednesday ,Feb. 9 meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the Golden Corral restaurant, 3580 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman.

The candidates will speak, and take questions from attendees.

Major General McGuire, USAF (Ret.) and Arizona National Guard Adjutant General (Ret.), served for nearly 38 years, including navigating aerial combat over Iraq to negotiating with state and federal legislators.

According to a MRF news release, McGuire will speak about his reasons for running for the U.S. Senate. His positions include securing the borders, protecting life, and defending the Second Amendment.

Andrew “Andy” Gould – a former prosecutor, Superior Court Judge, Court of Appeals Judge, and Justice to the Arizona Supreme Court – will share his reasons for running for Arizona Attorney General, and his vision for the office. His positions include adherence to the U.S. and Arizona Constitutions including the First and Second Amendments; protecting Arizona’s border, the right to life and election integrity.

The meeting room should be available by or before 4 p.m. for those who want to eat dinner. There is an admission charge of $2 per person to assist with the meeting costs.

An early bird special price is available for those arriving and paying for their meals prior to 4 p.m. Masking is optional at the restaurant and in the Mohave County Republican Forum meeting.

For reservations – which are requested and helpful – or for more information, contact Rita Basinger at 928-692-4771, basingerreb@gmail.com or Jayne Seieroe at 714-914-7143, gs2007info@yahoo.com.