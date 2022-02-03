Ducey says no to National Guard help for hospitals

PHOENIX – Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s Office says it has no plans yet to activate the National Guard to assist with staffing shortages at hospitals despite federal funding being available and calls to do so from both senators from Arizona.

Communications Director CJ Karamargin said Tuesday that calling for National Guard support “seems off’ given “covid-19 cases are dropping and hospitalizations are leveling off.”

“The Governor’s Office, the Arizona Department of Health Services and the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs work closely with our hospitals,” Karamargin said. “This is why we have acted to boost hospital staffing on multiple occasions. Throughout the pandemic, we have invested more than $200 million to bolster staffing and other resources. That includes a commitment of $35 million late last year, as hospitals were dealing with the most recent surge.”

On Monday Mohave County reported 1,517 cases of covid had been recorded since last Thursday at noon.

Karamargin also says Gov. Ducey “has not received a request from a single Arizona hospital for National Guard assistance.”

However, officials in Mohave County have been vocal about the issue of staffing shortages for the past month with the Board of Supervisors declaring a health crisis caused by staffing on Jan. 3.

At the Mohave County Board of Supervisors December meeting, Kingman Regional Medical Center CEO Will McConnell said the hospital is already in emergency planning.

“We have been in emergency-planning position for more than 18 months,” McConnell said. “There is no viable resource that is coming to help us, and the staff we have are leaving.”

Last Thursday, the five CEOs of the regional hospitals and other healthcare leaders in Mohave County met in Bullhead City to discuss solutions to the staffing shortages. Coral Evans, Northern Arizona Director for Mark Kelly’s office, was at the meeting and told attendees that Kelly planned on calling on the governor to activate the guard.

In a letter sent on Tuesday, Sens. Mark Kelly and Sinema asked Gov. Ducey to activate the Arizona National Guard to provide “wraparound assistance” to hospitals dealing with staffing shortages.

“Hospital systems, health care facilities, and those caring for Arizona’s most vulnerable populations are suffering from severe staffing shortages,” the senators wrote. “This endangers their ability to care for Arizonans, worsening people’s health outcomes, increasing costs, and putting lives and livelihoods at risk. We ask that Arizona take full advantage of all available resources, including the 100 percent federal reimbursement provided through April 1 for National Guard activities in response to COVID-19.”

Ducey has already activated the National Guard during the pandemic to help stock grocery shelves and to help run mass vaccination sites. According to Karamargin, the Arizona National Guard has completed 3,600 missions totaling 170,000 hours in the past two years.

“No task has been too large or too small for them,” Karamargin said.

Wraparound services can include activities such as transport, biomedical waste removal, linen and laundry services, food preparation and delivery, perimeter fencing, professional cleaning, contracted security services, and other critical services necessary to keep health care facilities operating.

Two weeks ago, Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator Deanne Criswell announced an expansion of FEMA policy to “support Governors in using their National Guard to meet urgent staffing needs at healthcare facilities.”