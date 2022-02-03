John Nilsen to perform at Canyon Community Church in Kingman

KINGMAN – Pianist, guitarist, composer, lyricist and vocalist John Nilsen will perform at a concert set for 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18 at Canyon Community Church, 3270 N. Harvard Ave.

Organizers wrote in a news release that Nilsen has performed in all 50 states as well as internationally. He combines elements of classical, folk and jazz into his performances.

“Nilsen has performed for several years at Canyon Community Church each year until COVID hit in 2020,” organizers continued. “The church is eager to once again host this event.”

Admission to the event is free for all ages.