Kingman Teachers of the Year

KINGMAN – VFW Post 3516 recently held its annual awards luncheon on Saturday, Jan. 22.

Teachers of the Year were awarded to Susan Collins, music teacher, and Dawn Uhles, first-grade teacher, of Manzanita Elementary in Kingman.

Patriot Pen essay contest winners included Codey Padilla, whose essay advanced to the district level, and Ellie Divis. Both attend Kingman Academy of Learning Middle School.