Mohave Comedy to perform Saturday, Feb. 5 in Golden Valley

GOLDEN VALLEY – Mohave Comedy, a local comedy troupe, will perform their “Tin Can Comedy” show at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 at VFW Post 2555 at 6068 Supai Drive in Golden Valley.

The cost of admission is eight non-perishable food items per person, and donations benefit the Golden Valley Family Resource organization.

“We’ll be funny for food,” a promotional flier for the show said.

Attendees are advised that the show contains profanity and adult humor.

The comedy troupe performs throughout the area to support local charities.