Mohave Comedy to perform Saturday, Feb. 5 in Golden Valley
Originally Published: February 3, 2022 12:20 p.m.
GOLDEN VALLEY – Mohave Comedy, a local comedy troupe, will perform their “Tin Can Comedy” show at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 at VFW Post 2555 at 6068 Supai Drive in Golden Valley.
The cost of admission is eight non-perishable food items per person, and donations benefit the Golden Valley Family Resource organization.
“We’ll be funny for food,” a promotional flier for the show said.
Attendees are advised that the show contains profanity and adult humor.
The comedy troupe performs throughout the area to support local charities.
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: