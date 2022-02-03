New farmers market in Kingman

KINGMAN – Pitchfork Farmers Market will open Sunday, Feb. 6 to bring new traffic downtown on Sundays. Sheri Shaw, founder of Pitchfork Farmers Market, said she hopes to establish a market that welcomes vendors and community members indoors and on the day of relaxation.

The market will be held at Beale Celebrations, 201 N. 4th St. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the first Sunday of each month. It will feature various local artisans, farmers and vendors.

As one of the three markets in Kingman, Shaw said her reason for holding it on a Sunday is to attract people who may be unable to attend markets on Saturday. She said folks who work in the food or health-care industries work hours unsuitable for Saturday markets.

“It gives downtown something else on Sunday,” Shaw said. “It's kind of dead downtown on Sundays”

Shaw said once the market is approved for non-profit status, it will accept Electronic Benefits Transfer, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Commodity Supplemental Food Program. She said it’s important to offer all community members nutritious and local food in an environment that promotes community and fun.

“I want to be able to offer the ability for people to be able to use those methods so that they can have healthy foods available to them that are from our locale,” Shaw said.

A comfortable setting for vendors is another reason Shaw decided to locate the market indoors. With the hot Arizona summers, vendors won’t have to worry about beating the heat during the summer or fighting the cold in winter.

“We can do this rain or shine no matter if it's hot or cold,” Shaw said.

Holding the market on Sunday also gives the community the opportunity to go to church and/or breakfast before grabbing groceries and art at the market of 30 vendors.

Despite Kingman’s lineup of markets, Shaw said her Sunday market should not be seen as competition. She wants to give more opportunities for local vendors and for consumers to shop locally on a day there’s not much to do in Kingman. She said she hopes the market can eventually be held twice a month.

Shaw also hopes that the market will benefit downtown shops and restaurants. As the owner of Pitchfork Pantry, she wants to bring the community to enjoy what local businesses have to offer.

“Maybe this will draw some people in; maybe the downtown businesses will get more business,” Shaw said.