Obituary | Thomas James Wucherpfennig

Thomas James Wucherpfennig left this life in the arms of Jesus on Dec. 26, 2021 after a long, hard fight with chronic respiratory failure. Tom was born in Ontario, California to Joseph and Enna Wucherpfennig on April 23, 1944. He was 77.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother William (Bill) Wucherpfennig (Marianne); his sister Becky; best friends Bob and Kim; his brother in-law Keith Crofts (Bobbie); nephew Dale Templeton (Jane); and former wife Lorraine.

Tom leaves behind his wife of 28 years, Sandee; his sons Adam Wucherpfennig (Barbara) and John Wucherpfennig; his sister Bobbie; his stepchildren, Kevin, David and Lynn Porter. He loved his family very much; his nieces and nephews were special to him. He was Grandpa Tom to five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Tom was a talented woodworker and made many beautiful things. He loved his corvettes, boating, waterskiing, camping and he especially enjoyed country dancing with his wife, Sandee. Tom was a proud member of the Elks Organization, serving as Exalted Ruler in the Ontario, California lodge #1419 from 1996-1997.

After graduating from Chaffey High school, he served in the Air Force from 1962 to 1965. He worked for General Electric in Ontario, before starting his own business installing appliances. After retiring and relocating to Oklahoma for a few years, he settled in Kingman, Arizona to be closer to family. He enjoyed his new friends and our “game nights,” was a prankster and silly joke teller. Tom loved his fur babies Bella, Teddy and Billie Sue.

He was one of the “good guys” and will be missed. Granddaughter Linsey sent this: “Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day.” Rest in peace, Tom, you can finally breathe.

A get-together to celebrate his life will be held at a later date.