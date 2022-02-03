Preps: LWHS girls win

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School Lady Volunteers (15-8) defeated Mingus (9-10) 61-46 on Wednesday, Feb. 2, landing the squad the 12th rank in Division 4A with three games left in the season.

The Lady Vols got out to a slow start in the first quarter as Mingus displayed aggressive, full-court defense that allowed the Marauders to take an early 5-0 lead. With the Lady Vols eventually able to break the press and move into an offensive rhythm, junior Victoria Gravell nailed a deep three-point bucket to give the Lady Vols a 12-10 at the end of the quarter.

Foul trouble for both squads saw reserves take the court in the second quarter. The Lady Vols had a 26-23 lead at halftime courtesy of two late second-quarter buckets from junior Avery Pettway.

Lee Williams then held Mingus to just eight points in the third quarter while scoring 14 of their own. The Lady Vols had a nine-point lead, 40-31, going into the fourth quarter thanks in part to turnovers being converted into points.

The final quarter of the matchup would see Lee Williams have the most offensive success of any quarter in the game with 21 points added to the board. Mingus could only muster 15 in the fourth, resulting in a final score of 61-46.

“We are playing some really good basketball, especially on the defensive end,” said LWHS head coach Jerry Arave, “We are also getting contributions from a variety of players. Tonight, Toria Gravell really stepped up not only scoring, but setting up others to score. If we can keep our turnovers to a minimum, we are a very tough team to beat.”

The Lady Vols will travel to Bradshaw Mountain (18-9) at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4.

Girls Basketball

Kingman Academy 38, Heritage Academy 11

The Kingman Academy High School Lady Tigers (8-9) topped Heritage Academy (1-13) 38-11 on Tuesday, Feb. 1. The Lady Tigers were set to travel to take on undefeated St. John Paul II Catholic at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3.

Boys Basketball

Heritage Academy 73, Kingman Academy 47

Kingman Academy High School (5-14) lost at home to Heritage Academy (8-11) 73-47 on Tuesday. The Tigers were set to travel to take on St. John Paul II Catholic (5-17) at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Girls Soccer

Lee Williams 5, Bradshaw Mountain 1

The Lady Volunteers of Lee Williams High School (11-5) beat Bradshaw Mountain (6-5-2) 5-1 on Tuesday. The Lady Vols were set to host Mingus (4-8) at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Kingman 6, Wickenburg 3

The Kingman High School Lady Bulldogs (2-8) topped Wickenburg (0-7-1) 6-3 on Tuesday.

Boys Soccer

Lee Williams 3, Bradshaw Mountain 2

The Lee Williams High School Volunteers (6-5-1) outlasted Bradshaw Mountain (5-5) 3-2 on Wednesday, Feb. 2. The Vols, now ranked 18th in 4A Grand Canyon, will host Mingus (3-10) at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4.