Shortage of antibody drug limits treatment at KRMC

KINGMAN – Effective immediately, Kingman Regional Medical Center will restrict the use of monoclonal antibody therapy for COVID-19, reserving its limited supply of drugs for patients with a high risk of severe disease progression.

“With this treatment, patients receive an infusion of lab-made antibodies to help them fight the COVID-19 infection,” KRMC explained in a news release.

KRMC has recently started using a different drug for monoclonal antibody infusions, shifting from Regeneron to sotrovimab. Evidence suggests Regeneron has little effect on COVID-19 illness from the omicron variant, which is now dominant locally and around the world.

“Unfortunately, sotrovimab is in short supply nationwide,” said Dr. John Ashurst, an emergency medicine physician at KRMC who oversees the hospital’s COVID-19 infusion clinic. “Of course, this impacts how many patients we are able to treat with this therapy.”

As KRMC transitions from the use of monoclonal antibodies in the coming weeks, providers will begin to offer oral antiviral pills to treat COVID-19 in eligible patients. Patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 can call 928-681-8699 for treatment screening.

KRMC encourages individuals to get vaccinated and boosted to protect against COVID-19. “Even if you do catch COVID-19, you’re much less likely to need hospital care if you’ve been vaccinated,” Ashurst said.