Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Feb. 04
Mohave County deputies assist in Needles fentanyl bust

Law enforcement officials raided a Needles residence Wednesday afternoon, seizing what has been described as a “substantial” cache of narcotics and other suspected contraband. A lethal dose of fentanyl is pictured. (DEA photo/Public domain)

Brandon Messick, For The Miner
Originally Published: February 4, 2022 11:05 a.m.

Law enforcement officials raided a Needles residence Wednesday afternoon, seizing what has been described as a “substantial” cache of narcotics and other suspected contraband.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office, deputies served a search warrant at the Needles home with assistance from deputies and a law enforcement K9 from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. During the search, deputies allegedly found a large number of fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, marijuana, marijuana wax and an illegal firearm.

Needles resident Anthony Rubalcava, 46, was charged as result of the search, and now faces one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Due to the home’s proximity to the Needles Unified District, deputies reportedly took measures to ensure the safety of the school and surrounding witnesses when the warrant was served.

Rubalcava was booked into the Colorado River Station Jail in Needles on Wednesday, with a bond set at $50,000.

