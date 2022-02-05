Community View | Be sure to use a county-approved rescue or shelter

MOHAVE COUNTY – Numerous so-called animal shelters, rescues and sanctuaries are located in Mohave County, but few are actually permitted by Mohave County government.

If someone is contemplating adopting a loving-forever pet, it is recommended they do their homework beforehand.

According to Mohave County Environmental Department, there are only 11 businesses/facilities currently that applied for, and were inspected and approved to operate, relating to animals.

County approved facilities are:

– Advanced Animal Care Center LLC, 5842 Highway 95, Fort Mohave, Arizona. Call 928-770-4918.

– Bird Haven Rescue and Sanctuary Of Kingman Inc., 6125 Westwind, Kingman, Arizona. Call 928–692-1068.

– Bullhead City Animal Care and Welfare, 2270 Trane, Bullhead City, Arizona. Call 928–763-6000.

– Exotic Heritage Cat Association Of America, 860 Quail Crest, Kingman, Arizona. Call 928–757-1437.

– For The Luv Of Paws II Inc., 8115 Oatman Highway, Golden Valley, Arizona. Call 928–897-7304.

– Funky Poodle Too, 5587 Highway 95, #8, Fort Mohave, Arizona. Call 928–788-8780.

– Gypsy Cats Adoption, 1570 Northern, Kingman, Arizona. Call 928–279-1999.

– Help Animals Lives Today (HAULT), 6625 Massachusetts Drive, Kingman, Arizona. Call 928-692-8940.

– MUTT Matchers and Friends, 1001 Buchanan St., Kingman, Arizona. Call 928-718-4364.

– Mohave County Animal Shelter, 950 Buchanan St., Kingman, Arizona. Call 928–753-2727.

– Western Arizona Humane Society, 2610 Sweetwater Road, Lake Havasu City, Arizona. Call 928-855-5083.

Using this list will ensure the facility you are dealing with is a reputable one.

(Bruce Meriwether is a resident of Golden Valley.)