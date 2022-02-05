COVID-19 cases down in Mohave County; 3 dead in Kingman

KINGMAN – On the same day that the nationwide death toll from COVID-19 went over the 900,000 mark, Mohave County logged its 1,300th pandemic death, according to reports from the Arizona Department of Health Services and John Hopkins University.

The new totals were reached on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 4-5, respectively. On the positive side, the number of new cases in the county spawned by the omicron variant of the virus have been falling dramatically, down by more than two-thirds per week since the week ending Jan. 18.

Meanwhile, the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported 518 new coronavirus cases and four deaths – three in the Kingman medical service area – in the three-day period ending at noon on Thursday, Feb. 3.

It raised the weekly case count and death toll to 13 and 1,517 respectively.

The newly deceased local residents include two ages 60-69 and one age 70-79. The fourth death in the county was a patient aged 70-79 from the Lake Havesue City medical service area.

Kingman absorbed the most new COVID-19 infections of the county’s four medical service areas with 211 during the three=day reporting period.

Of those Kingman-area cases, 85 were logged in the age groups over 50 that have accounted for 95% of the COVID-19 deaths in the county’s since the beginning of the pandemic approximately two years ago.

There were 35 new cases ages 50-59, 24 ages 60-69, 20 ages 70-79 and six ages 80-89.

Another 32 new cases were recorded in children and teens, including 21 ages 11-19 and 11 ages 0-10. There were also 41 new local cases ages 30-39, 38 ages 20-29 and 15 ages 40-49.

Elsewhere in the county, there were 198 new cases confirmed in the Bullhead City service area, including 85 over age 50. Another 99 new cases were confirmed in the Lake Havasu City service area, along with five new cases in undetermined locations in the county and five in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

New cases and deaths are now declining in the county. Mohave County had set a new monthly record for new COVID-19 cases in January with more than 13,500 cases recorded through Jan. 26. The previous mark was set during the height of the winter surge in January 2021, with 5,402 cases logged in the entire month.

While the county remains a high-transmission area – the number of new cases had doubled for three consecutive weeks before declining to 1,484 cases and 14 deaths logged in the week ending Monday, Jan. 31 – cases are now down dramatically. Accurate statistics are not available for the preceding week due to reporting errors by the state.

There were 4,861 new cases and 21 deaths confirmed in the eight-day period between noon on Monday, Jan. 10 and noon on Tuesday, Jan. 18. There were 2,111 new virus cases logged by county health officials in the week ending Monday, Jan. 10; 1,002 new cases and seven deaths in the week ending Jan. 3; and 526 new cases and 22 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, Dec. 29.

Mohave County’s dismal vaccination rate has contributed to the surge in new cases. Breakthrough cases among vaccinated patients represented less than 10% of all cases in the county in December.

AZDHS reports that only 45.6% of eligible county residents have received a COVID-19 vaccine, which have proven effective at preventing the disease and lessening the severity of breakthrough illnesses. That places Mohave far below the 68.7% vaccination rate logged statewide. More than one-third of county residents – 94,672 of about 213,000 – are fully vaccinated.

According to the county’s website, Kingman has suffered the most with 335 coronavirus deaths.

It is followed by Bullhead City with 288, Lake Havasu City with 230, Golden Valley with 75, Fort Mohave with 93 and Mohave Valley with 33. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 14,204 cases in Kingman, 11,943 cases in Lake Havasu City, 11,955 in Bullhead City, 4,069 in Fort Mohave, 2,510 in Golden Valley, 1,729 in Mohave Valley and 745 in Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City.

There have also been 318 cases in Topock, 251 in Dolan Springs, 123 in Meadview and 117 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 72.1 years, while the average patient is 44.6 years old. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.3%, meaning 23 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 22.9% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

County health officials have logged 49,201 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 54,711 cases in the county. The county counts 1,113 deaths, while the state reports 1,300. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,673 county residents have been hospitalized with the coronavirus. County health officials say 354,377 county residents are known to have recovered from the disease. The state reports probable cases, while the county only reports confirmed cases.

Daily testing data from AZDHS for Saturday, Feb. 45 was (344/991) for a positivity rate of 35%.

Mohave County’s positivity rate was 28% (362/1,284) on Sunday, Jan. 30; 68% (459/671) on Monday, Jan. 31; 12% on Tuesday, Feb. 1 (84/715); 31% (343/1,097) on Wednesday, Feb. 3; and 35% (344/991) on Friday, Feb. 4.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 380,082 tests have been conducted on county residents and 1554% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Saturday, Feb. 5 AZDHS was reporting 98 additional deaths and 8,243 new cases from 40,241 tests for a positivity rate of 20%. More than 1,911,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 26,628 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more 76 million confirmed cases and 901,961 deaths the morning of Saturday, Feb. 5.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting more than 5.7 million deaths from more than 392 million confirmed cases on Saturday, Feb. 5.

County COVID-19 updates are only being issued on Mondays and Thursdays, after the board of supervisors decided to reduce the frequency from daily, and then again from three per week down to twice a week.

Vaccines are readily available at area pharmacies, physician offices and the Kingman Regional Medical Center COVID Services office at the corner of Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue. Treatments for COVID-19 are also now available.

Residents age 5 and up can now be vaccinated, and booster shots are recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for all persons age 12 and older if it’s been six months since they received their second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two months since they’ve received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The CDC is recommending that Americans be inoculated with the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, due to the slim possibility that blood clotting could result from taking the J&J vaccine.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend that the unvaccinated maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, and wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

Free COVID-19 home test kits are now available from the federal government at COVIDTests.gov. The free kits are limited to four per household.

Free high-quality N95 masks will also be made available to the public at pharmacies and community health centers starting next week.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus, including those who have been fully vaccinated, can exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

The Kingman medical service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Valle Vista and Oatman.